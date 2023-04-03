National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) COO Sells $443,000.00 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,421.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in National Research by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

