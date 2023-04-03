Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insider Sells $500,192.00 in Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $58.67 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

