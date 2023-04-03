Tim James O’brien Sells 18,786 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $258,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 531,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tim James O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of N-able stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60.

N-able Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.68 and a beta of 0.43. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in N-able during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in N-able by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

