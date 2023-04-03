B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 170,104 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,378,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE AREN opened at $4.25 on Monday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
