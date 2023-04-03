B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 170,104 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,378,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The Arena Group Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE AREN opened at $4.25 on Monday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group

The Arena Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Arena Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Arena Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in The Arena Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 405,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 96,930 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 72,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

