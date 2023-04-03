Forge Global (FRGE) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Forge Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 897 1198 31 2.49

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forge Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 98.57%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.21 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 31.46

Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

