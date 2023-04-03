Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $238.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.20. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

