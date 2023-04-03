Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $387.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $385.37 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.12 and a 200 day moving average of $333.38. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

