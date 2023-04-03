Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 64,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 48,044 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

