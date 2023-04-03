Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $55.16

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.16.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

