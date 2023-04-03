Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) PT at $136.00

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

