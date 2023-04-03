Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $122.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

