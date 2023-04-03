Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $11.11

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,803.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

