Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target at $48.71

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair cut BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

BRP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

BRP stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

