Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $39.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

