DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DICE. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DICE opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,949,921.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,874,208 shares in the company, valued at $201,964,231.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 66,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,921.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,874,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,964,231.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after purchasing an additional 666,503 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

