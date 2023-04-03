Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $36.00 at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

