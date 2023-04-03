Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells 29,048 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $884,511.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,997,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,067,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 60,964 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,859,402.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Morningside Venture Investment sold 63,448 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $2,024,625.68.

On Thursday, March 16th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $296,921.10.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $2,442,461.56.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.63.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

