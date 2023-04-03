Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Richard W. Mott Sells 38,498 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 38,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,000,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

