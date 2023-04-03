Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas Sells 729,953 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50.

On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00.

CWAN stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

