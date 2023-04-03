New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Robert Millner Purchases 300,000 Shares

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) insider Robert Millner acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.52 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,655,100.00 ($1,103,400.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

