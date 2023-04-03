HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 190,611 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156,952.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00.

HireRight Stock Up 1.0 %

HRT stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth $3,416,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HireRight by 2,006.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 204,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial raised their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

