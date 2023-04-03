Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Buys $1,275,833.02 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $47.32 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -738.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CQP. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

