Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Buys $1,275,833.02 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CQP opened at $47.32 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.85.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CQP. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
