Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $8,288,287.02 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $154.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

