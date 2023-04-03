NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $1,372,750.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

NVDA opened at $277.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

