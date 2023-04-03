KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEY. Citigroup upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

