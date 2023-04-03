Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $525.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.73.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.71.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.