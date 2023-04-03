Trevena’s (TRVN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trevena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Trevena by 72.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

