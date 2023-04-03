Trevena’s (TRVN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Trevena Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $15.28.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
