Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.
Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
