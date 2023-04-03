Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,649 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 272.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 687,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.