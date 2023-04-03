Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $3.60

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.60 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIRI. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.51.

SIRI stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

