Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.57.
Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $39.13 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $357,031.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $309,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $357,031.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,268 shares of company stock worth $12,459,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.
