Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RNA stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
