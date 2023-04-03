Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock valued at $556,584. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

