Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells 29,006 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

