Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $3,373,000.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

About Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

