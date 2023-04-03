Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $3,373,000.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ VTYX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $47.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.