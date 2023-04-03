Credit Suisse Group Cuts Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $30.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of RNA opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.61.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock valued at $556,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

