Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Buys 139,522 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Ares Management Llc bought 750,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84.

On Monday, January 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc purchased 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

