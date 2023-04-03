Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

