Raymond James Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $75.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
OXY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.11.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSE:OXY opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.
Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,636,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
