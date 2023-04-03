Raymond James Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $75.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,636,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

