Barclays Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $277.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $314.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.50.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.84. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.