JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $175.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.50.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.