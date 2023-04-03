Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PGRE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

PGRE stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,955.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 194,500 shares of company stock worth $915,165 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

