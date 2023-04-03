JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $87.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $69.69 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after buying an additional 1,013,314 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

