IonQ’s (IONQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday.
IonQ Stock Performance
NYSE IONQ opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.82. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.
Institutional Trading of IonQ
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
