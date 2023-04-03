IonQ’s (IONQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.82. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

About IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 306,192 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth $21,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 107,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.