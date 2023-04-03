Truist Financial Raises Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $9.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MPW. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $21.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after acquiring an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after buying an additional 348,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
