B. Riley Cuts Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Price Target to $1.50

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Down 20.1 %
Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
