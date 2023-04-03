B. Riley Cuts Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Price Target to $1.50

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

