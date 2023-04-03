Stephens Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $51.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.30.

NYSE:KMX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

