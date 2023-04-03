Patrick W. Smith Sells 53,431 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $224.85 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $227.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.96 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 331,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

