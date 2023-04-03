Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Decreases By 6.0%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 128,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

About American Outdoor Brands

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $9.84 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.19.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

