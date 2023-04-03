Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) vs. Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Critical Review

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Yield10 Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 252.84%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Local Bounti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 31.10 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.00 Local Bounti $19.47 million 4.24 -$56.09 million ($1.28) -0.62

Yield10 Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Local Bounti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Local Bounti beats Yield10 Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

