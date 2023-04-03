Reviewing JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) & Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways -3.95% -7.60% -2.00% Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways $9.16 billion 0.26 -$362.00 million ($1.12) -6.50 Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.37 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.37

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JetBlue Airways has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. JetBlue Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways 2 10 2 0 2.00 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus price target of $10.46, indicating a potential upside of 43.66%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Volatility & Risk

JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats Spirit Airlines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom. The company was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

