SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) versus Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) Financial Analysis

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Acquisition and SCWorx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A SCWorx $4.63 million 0.98 -$3.81 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and SCWorx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpine Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -57.45% -38.31% -26.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Acquisition beats SCWorx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About SCWorx

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

